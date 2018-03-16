It is with great sadness that the family of Beverly Ruth Mount-Douds also known as “Beach-Granny” announces her passing on Saturday March 10th, 2018.
Beverly passed unexpectedly in her sleep in her beloved “tiny home” in Kinard. Beverly was born on October 13th, 1952 in Panama City, Florida to James W. Mount and Betty Jean Pitts. Beverly was an avid researcher, historian and genealogist. Beverly was the founder of the Gulf Coast Genealogical Society, published author and “Light House Lady.” Beverly was also a member of the Cypress Creek Missionary Baptist Church and volunteer at the Kinard Public Library. Beverly will be forever remembered by her four children Brad Russell, Franklin Perry, Robert Douds II and Jennifer Douds and her five grandchildren Kelsey, Meloney, Kayla, Seth and Mason. Beverly will also be fondly remembered by her two brothers Mike Mount and Kelly Mount, her Aunt Gail O’Bryan and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and dear friends.
A Memorial Service in memory of Beverly were held on Saturday March 17th, 2018 at 10:00 a.m., at the Cypress Creek Missionary Baptist Church, 9485 SW CR 392 Kinard, FL 32449, with Pastor Matt Spencer officiating.
For those so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Beverly to the Kinard Public Library @ 25416 FL-73, Kinard, FL 32449.