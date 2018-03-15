Tigers fall in State Title game

The Blountstown Tiger Basketball Team finished a tremendous season with a 23-3 record, won the District Championship, Regional Championship, reached the Class 1A Final Four and finished as the State Runnerup last Tuesday losing to Wildwood in the title game, 56-62.
From January 4 until March 5 in the Final Four against Chipley, the Tigers reeled off 20 straight wins.
In State Semi-Final game Monday in Lakeland, Blountstown convincingly defeated Chipley, 57-40, using strong defense and good sound offense. KK Godwin led the Tigers, as he has all season, with 25 points. Jamal Howard powered his way to 11 points followed by Treven Smith with 7, Denzel Washington and Nathan Hunter with 6 and Keais Bess with 2 points.
In the Championship game Tuesday against Wildwood, the Tigers fell behind early but fought their way back to tie the game. Wildwood would continue to hit big shots and stretch the lead. KK Godwin led the Tigers with 23 points and Denzel Washington hit for 13. Jamal Howard scored 10 with Treven Smith hitting for 6 and Nathan Hunter adding 4.
Great Teammates -
Make Great TEAMS!
This was truly a GREAT TEAM. But,the people that surrounded this team made it GREAT: Steve Jackson assistant Coach. The Players who came to practice day in and day out and did not always get to play. The JV Boys Team, The CHEERLEADERS and their caoches. The Girls Team. The ladies who kept the score book and clock each game. The Ones who sold concessions. The Young ladies who folded the uniforms and packed the bags. Our bus drivers. The School Administration. The Gate Keepers. The newspaper. The business people of Blounstown. The BHS students and faculty. The FANS. Thanks to all for making this season one that will go down in history as one of the BEST basketball teams to come through Blountstown High School.
PRAISE THE LORD !!!!
HEAD COACH BRENT L. ZESSIN