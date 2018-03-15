Altha FCCLA recognizes two members

Audra Chason and Brooks Ann Mears have taken it upon themselves to fully take over the project for this school year. The duo has received donations from community members and surrounding organizations throughout the county. They unpack and organize the food items so it will be easier for them to fill the backpacks. They deliver backpacks to twenty students every Friday. They started this program for this school year at the beginning of October and deliver to the very last day of the school year. The bags contain items such as bottled water, fruit cups, ravioli, instant oatmeal, fruit juice, ramen noodles and granola bars. The current Sr. FCCLA Adviser, Mrs. Elizabeth Bennett, would like to thank the following organizations and community members for their contributions: West Florida Electric Co-Op, Danny Ryals Real-Estate and his Christmas Bus, Marie Granger who founded the project, Altha Church of God and Altha First Baptist Church, among many others. Any time you feel led to give to this project it is greatly appreciated.