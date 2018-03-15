Carr’s Students of the Month

Carr’s Students of the Month

KA CHEYENNE BARFIELD
KB MELODY HAMMITT
1A BROOKLYN ADKINS
1/2 JASON CRAVENS
2A BAILEE MESSER
3A ELLA MORSE
3B ERIN PENNINGTON
4A JAELYNN PITTS
4B ASHTON PETERS
5A MASON PORTER
5B MARY DUNCAN ABSENT
6TH NATALIE BAILEY
7A JENNA ENFINGER
7B ALEXIS SIMS
8TH MCKENZIE ADAMS
