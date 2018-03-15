Howell recognized for earning county’s first CBM distinction

CALHOUN COUNTY, FL – Today, Calhoun County Superintendent of Schools Ralph Yoder announced that Calhoun County School Board Member Ray Howell was recognized for earning the Certified Board Member (CBM). This distinction was awarded by Andrea Messina, executive director of the Florida School Boards Association (FSBA), at the Calhoun County School Board meeting on March 8, 2018.
To earn this distinction, school board members must complete 96 hours of voluntary professional development. Educational opportunities are focused on building a strong foundation in the content areas of School Finance, Policy Governance, Personnel and Bargaining, Advocacy, State/Federal Legislative Processes, and Boardsmanship.
“The program’s 96 hours of training are designed to help board members develop valuable leadership skills,” said FSBA Executive Director and former CBM recipient, Andrea Messina. “We expect school board members who earn the Certified Board Member distinction to have a positive and lasting impact on their school boards.”
According to the FSBA, Mr. Howell is the first school board member in Calhoun County to have ever earned this distinct honor. “I look forward to continuing to work with Mr. Howell, serving the students, staff, and administration in the Calhoun County School District. His earning this distinction makes him a trail-blazer in Calhoun County. I congratulate him for this honor and appreciate his service as the District 2 school board member.”