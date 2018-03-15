by CATHERINE HAMMOND
As a follow up to last weeks article on school safety, we were invited to attend the school board meeting held 8 March 2018. During that meeting, the board members took drastic measures to further solidify their commitment to protect our school staff and students across the county. Danny Ryals motioned to have the school board convene weekly until all safety matters are addressed and resolved. The motion was unanimously supported.
School Board introduces HERO911; safety moved to top of priority list
