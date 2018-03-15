School Board introduces HERO911; safety moved to top of priority list

Posted by
Administrator
in News
Thursday, March 15. 2018
Comments (0)
by CATHERINE HAMMOND

As a follow up to last weeks article on school safety, we were invited to attend the school board meeting held 8 March 2018. During that meeting, the board members took drastic measures to further solidify their commitment to protect our school staff and students across the county. Danny Ryals motioned to have the school board convene weekly until all safety matters are addressed and resolved. The motion was unanimously supported.

Furthermore, the Mr. Ryals introduced an application suitably named HERO911 through which teachers and other staff can notify every other staff member and law enforcement immediately with the push of a button that activates specific types of alerts covering a number of crisis situations. The motion to approve the adaption of the application as an addition to our safety program was made under the terms of emergency approval for the protection of our students. Again the board passed the motion unanimously.

It has been made abundantly clear through the action of those that represent our county on the Calhoun County School Board, that they will do whatever is necessary to ensure the highest level of safety possible in all of our county’s school. They collectively agreed that every single safety item would be moved to the top of the priority list, which is indicative as to how serious they take their role in this battle against that which might wish to bring harm to our children through acts of violence in the school.

We can be certain that this is only the beginning of what the Calhoun County School Board will do as it pertains to safety, and we look forward to following each of those steps to keep you all informed. Please join us in extending our gratitude to those that are working so diligently to protect our most valuable assets.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 