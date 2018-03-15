Annual Rummage Sale held at the Pioneer Settlement

Thursday, March 15. 2018
The Panhandle Pioneer Settlement held the area's largest multiday rummage sale, which always packs the Settlement's Frink Gymnasium, last week.

Visitors enjoyed searching through table after table of handcrafted items and collectibles.





