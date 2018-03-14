Robert William Davis, age 59, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Blountstown.
Robert was born in Quincy, FL on February 7, 1959 and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a sheet metal worker and attended Open Arms Church in Frink, FL. Robert was a 1977 graduate of Blountstown High School.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie (Mayo) Davis of Blountstown, FL; mother, Olivia Pitts of Blountstown, FL; daughter, Victoria Denise Ammons and husband, Jace Mobandi of Blountstown, FL; 2 brothers, Michael Davis and David Davis, both of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Melissa Hough and her husband, Danny Ray of Blountstown, FL; 3 grandchildren, Hunter, Holly and Ashton.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.