Robert William Davis

Posted by
Administrator
in Obituaries
Wednesday, March 14. 2018
Comments (0)
Robert William Davis, age 59, of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, March 10, 2018 in Blountstown.

Robert was born in Quincy, FL on February 7, 1959 and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a sheet metal worker and attended Open Arms Church in Frink, FL. Robert was a 1977 graduate of Blountstown High School.
Survivors include his wife, Vickie (Mayo) Davis of Blountstown, FL; mother, Olivia Pitts of Blountstown, FL; daughter, Victoria Denise Ammons and husband, Jace Mobandi of Blountstown, FL; 2 brothers, Michael Davis and David Davis, both of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Melissa Hough and her husband, Danny Ray of Blountstown, FL; 3 grandchildren, Hunter, Holly and Ashton.
Memorialization will be by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 