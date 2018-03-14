David Leroy Crockett, age 81, of Blountstown, FL passed away early Friday morning, March 9, 2018 in Blountstown.
David was born on April 11, 1936 in Elkton, SD and had lived in Blountstown since 2001. His parents, David A. and Marie (Waalkes) Crockett moved to Alton, Iowa when David was an Infant. While in Alton a sister, Patricia was born and the four resided there until 1942 when the family moved to California in support of the WWII Effort. Returning to Alton following the end of the war the children once again joined Alton Public School where David graduated in 1955. He attended Northwestern College for one year following which he chose to join the armed forces. David served in the US Air Force for 10 years; 4 years active and 6 years in the reserves. He was stationed in West Palm Beach, FL at the time of his discharge and began a career in firefighting. As his career and training expanded he went on to be the Fire Chief of Palm Beach, FL and director of operations at Boynton Beach, FL. He was certified as an Emergency Medical Technician, a Para-Medic and as an instructor of the curriculum. David soon moved on to the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth where he taught until he retired. Proud of his heritage and blessed with his father’s Irish Humor and a powerful baritone/bass singing voice David was a joy to those who knew him. Diagnosed with cancer in 2012 he fought a good fight. Entertaining the patients and staff in the chemotherapy infusion room became routine. David and his loving wife, Peggy of 37 years shared their home with her mother and grandson, Chris for many years. He is preceded in death by his parents, aunts, uncles, cousins, mother-in-law, also Chris and a niece Deborah. David was a wonderful brother, husband and friend. He loved the Lord and served as a Pastor in the surrounding community of Blountstown, FL where he resided at the time of his death. David used his voice as a witness and his presence will be deeply missed.
Survivors include his steadfast and caring wife, Peggy Crockett of Blountstown, FL; sister, Patricia Klein and her husband, James.
Memorial services were held Monday, March 12, 2018 at 5:00 pm (CDT) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Jerry Chumley officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. In lieu of flowers contribution may be made to Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.