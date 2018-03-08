Tigers win Region Championship

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, March 8. 2018
Comments (0)
The Blountstown Tiger Basketball Team traveled to Bethlehem Friday night and won a trip to the Class A Final Four in Lakeland with a narrow 61-57 victory. For several players who played in the Class A state championship football game, they have another chance to win a ring.

On Monday morning, the Tigers used a strong defense and timely scoring to put away Chipley, 57-40, setting up the title game Tuesday afternoon with Wildwood. Wildwood (22-7) came back late in their Monday game to beat Madison County, 65-63.

In the Chipley matchup, KK Godwin, who signed a full scholarship with Gulf Coast Friday, scored 25 points in the Tigers’ win. Big Jamal Howard added 11 points in the semi-final game. Treven Smith added 7 points followed by Denzel Washington and Nathan Hunter with 6 each.

The title game is being played after we go to press, but we will pass along results on facebook and our website.

GOOD LUCK TIGERS!!
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 