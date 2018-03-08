Tigers win Region Championship

The Blountstown Tiger Basketball Team traveled to Bethlehem Friday night and won a trip to the Class A Final Four in Lakeland with a narrow 61-57 victory. For several players who played in the Class A state championship football game, they have another chance to win a ring.
On Monday morning, the Tigers used a strong defense and timely scoring to put away Chipley, 57-40, setting up the title game Tuesday afternoon with Wildwood. Wildwood (22-7) came back late in their Monday game to beat Madison County, 65-63.
In the Chipley matchup, KK Godwin, who signed a full scholarship with Gulf Coast Friday, scored 25 points in the Tigers’ win. Big Jamal Howard added 11 points in the semi-final game. Treven Smith added 7 points followed by Denzel Washington and Nathan Hunter with 6 each.
The title game is being played after we go to press, but we will pass along results on facebook and our website.
GOOD LUCK TIGERS!!