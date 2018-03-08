Wildcat Baseball Team falls to Vernon and Cottondale

Posted by
Administrator
in Sports
Thursday, March 8. 2018
Comments (0)
Coach Will Scott

2/27 Vernon vs Altha
Tuesday night the Vernon Yellow Jackets squared off against the Altha Wildcats. The game was a close and exciting game through the first 5 innings with two quality arms on the mound for both teams. Vernon pushed a run across the first run of the game with a fielder’s choice in the top of the 3rd and then scored two additional runs in the top of the 5th to increase their lead to 3-0. Vernon’s Ranger Brock kept Altha hitless through 6 innings to collect the win while Wildcats Ethan Grover went 5 innings while giving up 2 earned runs through 5 innings of work. Vernon eventually put the game away after a big 6th inning to the final score of 9-0. Altha Wildcats are now 2-4 on the year and are back home Friday in district play against Cottondale.

3/2 Cottondale at Altha
Friday night in the Cotton patch featured a district meeting between the Cottondale Hornets vs Altha Wildcats. The first inning seen both teams go scoreless but Cottondale scored big in the 2nd and 3rd innings to increase their lead to which Altha would not recover. Cottondale finished with a total of 12 hits while Altha finished the game with two hits total off the bats of Ethan Grover (8th) and Cole Fielder (10th). The Hornets age and experience proved too much for the young Altha. The Wildcats will look to revenge a early season loss to Malone this Tuesday at the Cotton patch at 6:00. Results of this game is not available at press time.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 