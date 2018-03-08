Coach Will Scott
2/27 Vernon vs Altha
Tuesday night the Vernon Yellow Jackets squared off against the Altha Wildcats. The game was a close and exciting game through the first 5 innings with two quality arms on the mound for both teams. Vernon pushed a run across the first run of the game with a fielder’s choice in the top of the 3rd and then scored two additional runs in the top of the 5th to increase their lead to 3-0. Vernon’s Ranger Brock kept Altha hitless through 6 innings to collect the win while Wildcats Ethan Grover went 5 innings while giving up 2 earned runs through 5 innings of work. Vernon eventually put the game away after a big 6th inning to the final score of 9-0. Altha Wildcats are now 2-4 on the year and are back home Friday in district play against Cottondale.
Wildcat Baseball Team falls to Vernon and Cottondale
