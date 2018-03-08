Two Altha students receive free trip to Washington DC

by Amberley Moseley

Altha School has some electrifying news... two of our Juniors, Anna Alday and Makenzy Perkins, will be taking an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. this summer for the National Rural Electric Youth Tour! Anna and Makenzy along with over 30 other Florida students will join over 1,600 high school juniors representing co-ops from across the country.

Anna is representing the West Florida Electric Cooperative and Makenzy is representing the Gulf Coast Electric Cooperative.

Additionally, each year, a scholarship of $4,000 to Chipola College is awarded to the highest scoring participant from each county in west Florida, sponsored by West Florida Electric. Participants are ranked on a scale of 100 points using a panel interview process and the following categories: Communication Skills, Knowledge of Subject, Personality, Community Service and Poise/Appearance.

Anna Alday, from Altha School, was named the West Florida Electric’s Youth Tour competition winner on Tuesday, February 20. She is the candidate from Calhoun County that received the $4,000 towards her future.

Gulf Coast Electric also participated in sponsoring scholarships and an all-paid trip to Washington, D.C. to the top participants from every county. Makenzy Perkins, also from Altha School, will be joining Anna Alday and the other Youth Tour winners in traveling to Washington D.C. representing the winner of the Gulf Coast Electric competition.

Congratulations ladies we are very proud of you!
