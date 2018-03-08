by Amberley Moseley
Altha School has some electrifying news... two of our Juniors, Anna Alday and Makenzy Perkins, will be taking an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C. this summer for the National Rural Electric Youth Tour! Anna and Makenzy along with over 30 other Florida students will join over 1,600 high school juniors representing co-ops from across the country.
Two Altha students receive free trip to Washington DC
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)