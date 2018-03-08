Local Students win DAR Essay Contest

The winners of the DAR American History Essay Contests and the Christopher Columbus Essay Contest were announced on February 18, 2018 at the annual DAR/C.A.R. tea in Marianna.
Ariel Barrentine, an Altha High School ninth grader, won the $100 first place prize in the Christopher Columbus Essay contest.
Altha High School's Sydney Helms received $25 as runner-up.
Benjamin Mann of Keystone Heights Elementary School, and Graceville, was the winner in the Fifth Grade Division of the DAR American History Essay Contest. John Martin Dolan, III of Chattahoochee and, a student at Grand Ridge School, was the Sixth Grade Division winner. Each boy received a medal with a certificate and $25. The winning essays were read by each writer. In the Government Studies contest of the Blue Springs Society, Children of the American Revolution, Benjamin Mann won the Monroe Doctrine Map Drawing Contest and his brother, Nathaniel, won the mini Monroe Doctrine Essay Contest. Each boy received $10 and a certificate. Jaycee Moore of Altha High School was given a certificate of appreciation for her continued support of the high school Christopher Columbus Essay Contest, and the Jackson County Floridan and Two Egg TV were thanked for their financial support of the contests.
Chipola Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, will celebrate its sixtieth birthday in October 2018. The Chipola Chapter Prospective Member Tea was established 20 years ago by then Regent Mary Jane Emery and Vice Regent Sally Roos, as a way to provide information to those who might be interested in joining DAR. The objectives of DAR are historic preservation, education, and patriotism. It is a worldwide service organization, whose members recorded 165,269 hours of volunteer service in 2017. At the tea in February 2018, Marianne Montgomery Harrison was surprised when presented with a "Fifty Years" of service certificate. Chipola Chapter, NSDAR in Marianna is glad to help those who are interested in joining DAR. Please contact Registrar Mary Robbins, at bluespringscar@yahoo.com or 850-209-4066 with questions.
The next Chipola Chapter meeting will be Monday, March 19, 2018 at The Oaks Restaurant in Marianna. The meeting begins with a social time at 10:45 and the opening DAR Ritual at 11:00 a.m. CST. Reservations are not needed for the "Dutch treat" lunch. Interested persons are welcome to attend.