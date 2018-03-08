BLOUNTSTOWN – The Annual Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce Membership & Awards Banquet was held Monday, March 5, 2018 at the W.T. Neal Civic Center. More than 250 people attend the 71st general meeting.
Alma Martin named Citizen of the Year
Posted by Administrator in News, Top Stories
Thursday, March 8. 2018
As guests arrived, they were invited to have a photo taken as a memento of the evening. Once inside, they were welcomed and encouraged to take part in a gift basket raffle. Eighteen gift baskets, each valued at $100 or more, were made possible by generous donations from local businesses. After a short patio reception, guests were directed to their seats in the ballroom.
Executive Director Kristy Terry welcomed the crowd, and gave an overview of the past year. She commended the community on working together, and putting “community over competition.” She then invited Rev. Nicholas Hughes of Blountstown United Methodist Church to give the invocation.
A delicious dinner of salad with ranch or pepper jelly vinaigrette, rosemary and garlic marinated pork loin, twice baked potato casserole, green beans, strawberry shortcake, and chocolate cake was prepared by Mrs. Samantha Taylor and her BHS culinary students. Table service was provided by the BHS Project Graduation parents and students.
COMMUNITY AWARDS:
Calhoun County School Board Chair Danny Ryals recognized the Calhoun County Teacher of the Year Mrs. Amanda McGhee, and School-Related Employee of the Year Mrs. Debra Abner-Jones.
Mrs. Doris Traylor with Keep Calhoun County Beautiful presented the Grow & Glow Award to Emily Mitchell of Pretty Girlz. Mitchell was honored for improving the curb appeal of her building in the center of town, and being an example to others on ways to beautify their space.
The Pioneer Award was presented to Shelton Trucking. In 1969 Elbert Shelton and his son, Randy, started Shelton Trucking with one tractor. Randy was the driver, and Mr. Elbert handled the office.
Over the next 49 years they built a successful flatbed trucking operation that went far beyond the outskirts of Altha. Currently, they have more than 200 trucks in their fleet, 200 drivers, and 45 support staff including mechanics, dispatchers, and management. They have held fast to their mission to safely provide professional transportation services while developing well trained employees, state of the art technology, and a modern, well-maintained fleet. It’s safe to say that Shelton’s has literally employed thousands in their almost 50-year history. Earlier this year, PS Logistics out of Birmingham acquired Shelton Trucking. Plans are to maintain current staff and operations, which increases PS Logistics’ footprint in the Southeast. John Tomlinson and Charles Garnett accepted the award on behalf of the Shelton family.
The Chamber presented the Cracker Jack Award to Mrs. Samantha Taylor. The award honors an individual who has worked diligently to create methods of promotion, has been a leader of innovation and ideas, and has created excitement among the community. Notably, Taylor is one of the most beloved teachers at Blountstown High School. What she does for her students, goes beyond her classroom. She is in the business of building better people - building people up, helping them find their worth, and encouraging them to find their way. Taylor has taken the BHS Tiger’s Table from a school culinary program, to one of the most premiere dining experiences around. The Tiger’s Table is an example of a successful program that is preparing our young people for the real world. She also serves as the BHS Leadership teacher, and is also Student Government sponsor.
Jim Dooley was honored with the Rock Star Award, which honors someone who has taken on a challenge, done their part, and their efforts have impacted the community. Dooley first went “on air” in Blountstown in the late 1960s. After working away in radio for many years, Dooley returned to Blountstown to manage WYBT and start 98.1 FM. His expertise and determination helped take the local radio station global, making it possible to listen to WYBT and 98.1 online. For those serving in the military around the world, Tiger and Bulldog fans that want to listen to the local football games, or those who can’t get enough Swap Shop, Jim Dooley is there, in the control booth, bringing us the latest. Terry shared that two weeks ago, when tragedy struck with an active shooter in a south Florida school, Jim initiated a local “See something, Say something” campaign. He invited everyone from the new football coach, to business owners, and local leaders to stop by the station and record an announcement that he would run on the air, at least twice per hour. That campaign is currently running on Jim’s stations.
He saw something, and invited others to all say something to try to make a difference.
The final award of the evening was Citizen of the Year. Alva Martin was honored for her contributions to the betterment of Calhoun County for 50 years. Her volunteering, counsel, and service has made a lasting impact on countless individuals and families. Alva’s commitment to helping others began as a young girl working in missions. She became a nurse, and received a BSN and Master in Nursing degree, as well as a Masters in Psychiatric Nursing. Around the time she was finishing her studies, she met Wade Martin, and after a 6-month courtship, they were married and she came to Blountstown. Over the years, Alva taught at TCC, Gulf Coast, and then went on work at Florida State Hospital in Chattahoochee, where she worked until retirement.
Today she serves as the United Methodist Women’s president, and still has a love for Missions. She greets and comforts grieving families, making them feel loved and welcome. Over the years, she has been active in nursing home ministries, acting as a constant caregiver to those in need, and has also been involved in prison ministry. A few years ago, Alva spearheaded a drive for baby items to support Calhoun-Liberty Healthy Start, and the organization was overwhelmed by the donations collected. Alva was a devoted wife to her late husband, Wade, who passed away in February of 2017. In her grief, Alva did what she always does - care for others. Through a Grief and Share program started at the Methodist Church, she was able to use her experience to comfort others and allow them to comfort her, as well.
Event photos can be seen on the Chamber’s facebook page at www.facebook.com/CalhounChamber.
EVENT SPONSORS:
The event would not have been possible without the generous sponsorship of Centennial Bank, RCC, Calhoun Liberty Employees Credit Union, Calhoun Liberty Hospital, C.W. Roberts Contracting, Oglesby Plants International, West Florida Electric Coop, Pretty Girlz, Bracewell's Flooring & Fencing, Florida Public Utilities, Roberts and Roberts, Consolidated Communications, Barkman Apiaries, River Valley Rehabilitation Center, Ameris Bank, PeoplesSouth Bank, Badcock & More, Blountstown Drugs, Capital Health Plan, Opportunity Florida, David H. Melvin, Adams Funeral Home, Dewberry, Benjamin Walden Creations, Blountstown Main Street, Danny Ryals Real Estate, Van Lierop Insurance Services, and TMH Physician Partners.
