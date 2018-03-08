Concealed licences now available thru Tax Collector’s office

It is a capability that has been sought after for the past couple of years, and after much training and preparation, it will finally be available. Mrs. Becky Smith and her team are excited to be partnering with Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to be offering this service to the local community.
Although the application process will begin at the Tax Collector's office, Mrs. Smith emphasized, “the final decision is made by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. We help the residents by submitting the application, which greatly reduces the wait time over the tradition mail process. However, we are not the final approval authority.” In light of recent events, citizens eager to obtain the Concealed Carry License can sign up for Concealed Carry training through the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office. “Because they offer the training locally, it makes sense for us to have the ability to process applications locally as well. Now our citizens don’t have to go to a neighboring county, as they did previously.”
Appointments can be made by calling 850-674-8242. Details about requirements, processing times, fees, and much more can be found by visiting FreshFromFLorida.com/Licensing
.