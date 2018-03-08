Blountstown Woman’s Club District 2 Arts and Crafts Show

Living the volunteer spirit is exemplified as each District 2 Woman’s Club recognized their Volunteer of the Year.
Jane Powell, District 2 Membership Chairman introduced these ladies. Patty Fisher, District 2 Director, presented roses. Congratulations to Rhonda Alderman for being named the 2017 District 2 Volunteer of the Year. L to R: Jane Powell, Marianna Woman’s Club; Patty Fisher, Wewa Woman’s Club; Rhonda Alderman, Wewa Woman’s Club; Lois Lawrence, Panama City Woman’s Club; Jan Quigley, Marianna Woman’s Club; and Sandy Voss, Blountstown Woman’s Club.
Blountstown Woman’s Club Vice President, June Clemons, placed 2nd with her gorgeous machine stitched butterfly quilt. A little shoulder surgery can’t keep a leader away from a District meeting.
Eleven members of the Blountstown Woman’s Club joined sister clubs in Wewa, Saturday March 3rd, for the District 2 eat, greet and meet. Decorations represented Wewa’s infamous Tupelo honey. Each attendee received a petite jar of this sweet treat. It was truly a BEE happy and BEE joyful gathering.