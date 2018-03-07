CALHOUN COUNTY
February 28
Russell Edinfield - stolen prop.
March 1
Ariel D Swearington - criminal registration
Ricky Radale Battles - indecent exposure
Donald Alvin Cheuvront
Rashon Davis - prob. violation
March 2
Tammy Ammons - narcotic equip., possess and/or use
Willie Dell Blount - cocaine possess, marijuana producing
March 3
Norma Dale Dishong - narcotic equip, possess, and/or use
Gary James Joseph Campbell - nonmoving traffic violation
March 4
Sebastian Dykes Jr. - marijuana possess, traffic offense
Billy Jo Kaufman - criminal registration
LIBERTY COUNTY
NO NEW INFORMATION PROVIDED
The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Sheriff's Log for 03-07-18
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)