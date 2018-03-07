Legals for 03/07/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, March 7. 2018
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000001
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ZACHERY L. PORTER
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ZACHERY L. PORTER deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000001, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was September 9, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $25,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME
JJIMMIE LEE PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
LISA McCOY PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 25, 2018.
Person Giving Notice:
Jimmie Lee Porter & Lisa McCoy Porter, Petitioners
11025 SW McCoy Road
Clarksville, FL 32430
Phone (770) 674-5286
Email: cvillefl3@icloud.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. VAN LIEROP, ATTORNEY AT LAW
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No# 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Mitchell Earl Cooley; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendent(s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS-PROPERTY
TO: Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424, Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a/ Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under Against The Named Defendant(s): ADDRESS UNKNOWN and Derek Anthony Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Residence unknown, if living, including any unknown spouse of the said Defendants, if either has remarried and if either or both of said Defendants are dead, their respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant(s) and the aforementioned named Defendant(s) and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property, lying and being and situated in Calhoun County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
more commonly known as 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Doublewide Mobile Home) and, 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Singlewide Mobile Home), Blountstown, FL 32424.
This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, upon SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33614, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 19th day of February, 2018.
CARLA A. HAND
CIRCUIT AND COUNTY COURTS
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Legal Notice
Notice to Receive Sealed Bids
Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program
Calhoun County Emergency Management will be accepting sealed bids for Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program (HLMP). Bids will be received until 2:00 pm (C.T.) on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E. Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The Bids will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the 6:00 pm regular Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners meeting. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (HLMP) and identified by the name of the firm, and the date and time of the bid opening.
Bids will be submitted to the State of Florida, Division of Emergency Management for review and approval.
Any contractor that wishes to perform a site visit prior to submitting bids should be in the Emergency Management Office at the Calhoun County Courthouse no later than 9:00 am on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Scope of Work and specifications will be available in the Emergency Management Office, Calhoun County Courthouse. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on the job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contact is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management – Mitigation Section.
Please contact the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office with any questions at 850-674-8075.
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000001
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ZACHERY L. PORTER
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ZACHERY L. PORTER deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000001, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was September 9, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $25,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME
JJIMMIE LEE PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
LISA McCOY PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 25, 2018.
Person Giving Notice:
Jimmie Lee Porter & Lisa McCoy Porter, Petitioners
11025 SW McCoy Road
Clarksville, FL 32430
Phone (770) 674-5286
Email: cvillefl3@icloud.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. VAN LIEROP, ATTORNEY AT LAW
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No# 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Mitchell Earl Cooley; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendent(s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS-PROPERTY
TO: Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424, Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a/ Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under Against The Named Defendant(s): ADDRESS UNKNOWN and Derek Anthony Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Residence unknown, if living, including any unknown spouse of the said Defendants, if either has remarried and if either or both of said Defendants are dead, their respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant(s) and the aforementioned named Defendant(s) and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property, lying and being and situated in Calhoun County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
more commonly known as 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Doublewide Mobile Home) and, 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Singlewide Mobile Home), Blountstown, FL 32424.
This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, upon SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33614, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 19th day of February, 2018.
CARLA A. HAND
CIRCUIT AND COUNTY COURTS
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Legal Notice
Notice to Receive Sealed Bids
Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program
Calhoun County Emergency Management will be accepting sealed bids for Hurricane Loss Mitigation Program (HLMP). Bids will be received until 2:00 pm (C.T.) on Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Ave. E. Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. The Bids will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 27, 2018, at the 6:00 pm regular Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners meeting. Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (HLMP) and identified by the name of the firm, and the date and time of the bid opening.
Bids will be submitted to the State of Florida, Division of Emergency Management for review and approval.
Any contractor that wishes to perform a site visit prior to submitting bids should be in the Emergency Management Office at the Calhoun County Courthouse no later than 9:00 am on Thursday, March 22, 2018.
Scope of Work and specifications will be available in the Emergency Management Office, Calhoun County Courthouse. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on the job site.
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contact is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the State of Florida Division of Emergency Management – Mitigation Section.
Please contact the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office with any questions at 850-674-8075.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)