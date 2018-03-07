Teresa Lynn (Baxley) Stone, age 59, of Blountstown, FL passed away Thursday, February 22, 2018 in Blountstown.
Teresa was born on December 6, 1958 to Ed and Betty Baxley and had lived in Blountstown for the past several years. Teresa loved to go to yard sales, flea markets, outdoor festivals and cookouts. She loved to be around people and socialize. She was a CNA and enjoyed taking care of the elderly. Teresa also loved to research and learn more about her Native American Heritage. She loved life, and loved to laugh. Her family and friends will truly miss her. Teresa was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Betty Baxley, sister, Kim Vickery, brother, Randy Baxley.
Survivors include her husband, David Earl Stone of Blountstown, FL; 2 sons, Tory Stone of Blountstown, FL, Jeremy Crews of Alaska; 1 daughter, Missy Tinner of Rome, GA; 2 step-sons whom she loved very much, Michael Edward Stone and wife, Brandie of Blountstown, FL, David Eric Stone and wife, Heather of Blountstown, FL; 1 sister, Karen Odom of Kynesville, FL; 17 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.
No services are planned. Memorialization was by cremation.
