Rufus Lee Reddick, born June 15, 1928, of Bristol, Florida passed away March 3, 2018, from living a full life.
Eighty-nine years of hard work, hunting, fishing and socializing with anyone who wanted to talk, eventually took its toll on his earthly body. His mind was as sharp on his last day, as it was in his youth. Having experienced both the best life has to offer, along with his share of hardships, the good lord decided it was time. Now safely home in heaven, he is again with his parents, Tom and Bamer Reddick, a brother, Ambrose Reddick, his sister, Katherine Bilbery, along with three sons, Howard, Harlan and Eugene Reddick.
He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Katie Lou Reddick; a daughter-in-law, Joann Reddick; a son and daughter-in-law, Willard and Deann Reddick, all of Bristol; a daughter and son-in-law, Teresa and Herb Schulstadt, of Panama City Beach; grandchildren Jamie, Shawn, and Darin Reddick, Scott Reddick, April Stone and husband, Nick, Chris and Joni Reddick, Jordan Reddick and wife, Kala, Alicia and Jackie Jackson, Andy Ward, Kendyl Covington and husband, Bo; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great, great-children; two brothers, Jim Tom and Cecil Reddick and sister, Ellen Lewis.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at 11:00 am (EST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel in Blountstown with Reverend Coy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in Lake Mystic Cemetery in Bristol. The family will receive friends Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 10:00 am (EST) until service time at 11:00 am (EDT) at Peavy Funeral Home. The family will accept flowers but anyone wishing may make contributions to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.