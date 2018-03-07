Mr. Ulysses Miller age 98, of Clarksville, FL passed away early Wednesday morning, February 28, 2018 at his home.
Ulysses was born on December 22, 1919 in Florala, AL to Amon Francis Miller and Exie Magaline (Salles) Miller and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a retired longshoreman and farmer and was a member of Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church in Clarksville, FL. Ulysses was preceded in death by his parents, Amon Francis Miller and Exie Magaline (Salles) Mille; 2 daughters, Dorothy Barfield and Betty Jean Miller; 1 brother, Aster Miller; 8 sisters, Ruth Jones, Parylee Cumbie, Sabra Pierce, Ruby Wright, Berdie Mathews, Mercedes Tillman, Marie Cutchin and Millinese Brunsvold.
Survivors include: 1 daughter, Elizabeth Ann Alexander and her husband, Jay of California; 1 sister, Varis Blackmon of Chipley, FL; Caregiver, Regina Attaway and her husband, Teddie of Clarksville, FL; 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 2, 2018 at 11:00 am (CST) at Travelers Rest Freewill Baptist Church with Chaplain Gino Mayo and Reverend Allen Austin officiating. Interment followed in Travelers Rest Cemetery.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.