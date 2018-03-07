Brandon Hatcher, age 45, of Bristol passed away Monday, February 26, 2018.
Brandon was born in Panama City, June 26, 1972, to Lloyd Lamar and Debra Jean (Thomas) Hatcher. Brandon was a salesman and was of the Pentecostal faith.
Survivors include his parents, Lamar and Debby Hatcher of Marianna; his son, Jayce Hatcher and daughter, Jordan Hatcher, both of Bristol; his grandmother, Dorothy Jean Dudley of Blountstown; three sisters, Angel Wood and her husband, Arthur of Blountstown, Tonya Gilley and her husband, Timmy of Cypress Community, and Tamarah Rasmussen of Marianna; and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Funeral services were held Sunday, March 4, 4:00 p.m. CT in the Chapel of Adams Funeral Home with Reverend Juno Douglas officiating. Interment followed in Nettle Ridge Cemetery.
The family received friends an hour prior to service time.
Adams Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.