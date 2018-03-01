Tigers win Region Semi Finals

The Blountstown Tiger Basketball Team (21-2), fresh off their District Championship victory over Cottondale, hosted Laurel Hill Thursday night in the BHS gym and took another big step to a state championship. The Tigers won the low scoring matchup, 47-36. Blountstown was on the road to Bethlehem last night (Tuesday) for the Regional Finals.

KK Godwin led the Tigers’ offensive attack with 21 points. Treven Smith added 9 points for the Tigers followed by Jamal Howard with 6 and Trent Peacock with 5.

Coach Brent Zessin and the Tigers have had an outstanding season and hopefully their run will continue.
