Tigers fall to Liberty in bottom of the ninth

The Blountstown Tiger baseball team moved to 1-1 on the season with a win over Wewa on Tuesday and a loss to Liberty County on Friday, 6-5.
On Tuesday, Jaxon Ridley got the start on the mound against Wewa going 4 innings allowing one hit while striking out five in a 13-1win. Jace White pitched the final inning allowing no runs, no hits and struck out two.
Jordan Jerkins led the way hitting going 2-3 at the plate with his first home run of the season. Jacob Yon was 2-4 at the plate with 2 RBI's.
On Friday night, the Tigers lost to Liberty County in the bottom of the ninth inning, 6-5. Jordan Jerkins got the start on the mound going 4 innings allowing 1 run on 2 hits while striking out 5. Blase O'bryan came in the game in relief and went 4.1 innings before giving way to Jaxon Ridley. O'Bryan allowed 1 run on 0 hits while striking out 11.
Jaxon Ridley and Jacob Yon led the Tigers offensively going 2-3 each with an RBI each.
The Tigers will play 3 games this week beginning on Monday at home vs Rutherford with JV beginning at 4:00, at home Tuesday vs Wakulla with JV starting at 3:30, and at home Thursday against Cottondale with JV starting at 4:00. Hope to see you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!.