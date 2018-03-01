Howells donate lawnmowers

Thursday, March 1. 2018
Altha Softball and Baseball teams would like to extend a big "Thank You!" to Ray & Allyson Howell for the donation of two John Deere greens mowers to our teams.

We appreciate the support of our programs and more importantly the support of the student-athletes.
