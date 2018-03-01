Carr Beta inducts 11 new members

Posted by
Administrator
in from Carr School
Thursday, March 1. 2018
Comments (0)
Carr School Junior Beta Club held an Induction Ceremony for new members on January 31, 2018.

Students were recognized for academic excellence as well as character, citizenship, leadership, and service. Members and guests enjoyed a reception in the library following the ceremony. Congratulations to these students!

Pictured are new members:
(Front, L-R) Paul Whiddon, Skyler Jordan, Emma Page, Jazzmyne Degolyer.
(Middle L-R) Nikki Busher, Jenna Enfinger, Traveler John
(Back L-R) Linda Kathryn Blackburn, Carly McWaters, Alexis Sims, Bradyn Crossland
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.
 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 