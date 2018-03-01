Carr Beta inducts 11 new members

Carr School Junior Beta Club held an Induction Ceremony for new members on January 31, 2018.
Students were recognized for academic excellence as well as character, citizenship, leadership, and service. Members and guests enjoyed a reception in the library following the ceremony. Congratulations to these students!
Pictured are new members:
(Front, L-R) Paul Whiddon, Skyler Jordan, Emma Page, Jazzmyne Degolyer.
(Middle L-R) Nikki Busher, Jenna Enfinger, Traveler John
(Back L-R) Linda Kathryn Blackburn, Carly McWaters, Alexis Sims, Bradyn Crossland