County Schools continue to make security a top priority

In addition to having the presence of on SRO on campuses, you can see many other signs of changes that have been made, to include barrier posts protecting the entry ways to schools that are currently being put in place, the development of single entry campuses that limit a person's ability to enter in undetected, and many other things. “We require all visitors to enter in through the office and have their driver's license scanned, which runs them through the RAPTOR system. We have been working with an architect for some time to develop a solution for an even greater level of security that will place a clear wall between the entry and the staff, through which they must be verified prior to gaining access to the school.
We have been working on many things since prior to the recent tragedies, but they may take some time to implement due to funding.” Mr. Yoder also stated how encouraged he was to see the Governor echoing many of the sentiments our school board has been working towards, such as active shooter drills, which they are scheduled to begin training on soon . “We will continue to work with our law enforcement and staff to keep our schools safe. It is our highest priority to provide a safe and secure learning environment for all of our staff and students. I sent out an email the following day, just encouraging the principals and staff. Letting them know that they have our support and prayers. It’s important that they know the School Board and I are going to do whatever we can do to make sure they are safe, and how much we appreciate them for all they do”.
A visit with Officer Nate Jordan at the BHS campus verified all of Mr. Yoder’s statements and more. We began our interview as he completed his building checks, which he completes multiple times a day. When asked what has changed since Parkland, he responded, “We honestly haven’t had to change much. Our schools make safety a priority, and that is what they have us here for. We do what we need to do to keep our students and staff safe. We work together to make it happen, and the school board gives us the freedom and tools necessary to do that”. When asked about what more could have been done to prevent the tragic shooting and loss of life, he responded, “I can’t speculate on what may have occurred there, or what their procedures were. No one truly knows, and I won’t begin to guess. All I know is what my job is here. If there is a threat, I respond to the threat. It’s that simple. I’ve been trained to do just that, and we have our procedures in place which we will follow”.
Both, Mr. Yoder and Officer Jordan, mentioned our need to focus on mental health issues that were brought to light from the tragedy. “We, as a society, need to assess our handling of mental health needs and the availability of treatment for those in need. How are we handling those situations? What are we doing on that end to be sure things like this aren’t happening again? It’s something the circumstances at Parkland have forced us to look at, and these issues cannot be emphasized enough.
As these efforts continue and more efforts are planned, it is also important for each of those involved in these processes to know they also have support from the community they serve. We are thankful for all you do to keep the students and staff safe and offer them the best learning environment possible, right here in Calhoun County.