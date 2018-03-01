Tigers named to All-State Team

Seven members of the 2017 Blountstown Tiger State Runnerup Football Team were recently named to the State Class A All-State Team.

Pictured, l-r, with comments about each from Coach Beau Johnson are, l-r:
Tucker Jordan (1st Team OLB)...79 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3 sacks;
Denzel Washington (1st Team FB)...135 carries for 1046 yards, 16 TD’s, became a workhorse in the playoffs with his best two performances against Port St. Joe and Baker;
KK Godwin (1st Team Wing/WR/DB...35 carries for 256 yards, 5 TD’s, 21 receptions for 353 yards, 2 TD’s and 6 interceptions;
Jamarius “Doot” Engram (2nd Team DL)...3.5 sacks, 70 tackles, 10 TFL, a constant thorn in the side of every offense we faced;
Nathan Hunter (2nd Team OL/DL)...graded out as our best OL all year and was always making great blocking calls, 49 tackles and 2.5 sacks;
Trent Peacock (2nd Team QB)...87 carries for 480 yards, 6 TD’s, 76 completions, 69.7% completions for 1215 yards and 15 TD’s;
James Shores (2nd Team Kicker)...90% PAT’s and had game winning FG vs St. Joe and 2 big FG’s in state title game.
