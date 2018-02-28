Sheriff's Log for 02-28-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 21
Gerald Robert Blaske, violation of probation, kidnap minor/interfere with custody, kidnap minor/interfere with custody
Chrystal Gail Holt, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Michael Marion Patterson, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
Brigham Samuel Shuler, violation of conditional release
February 22
Debbie Kay Kent, failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense, failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense, violation of condititional release
James Arthur Leavins, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
Derek Vann Smith, battery/cause bodily harm, obstructing justice/harass witness victim or informant
February 23
Brandon Carpenter, violation of conditional release
Randy Joe Howard, battery/on officer firefighter emt etc
Angela Francine Paige, out of county warrant
Carlton Dale Reed, withhold support/non support of children or spouse
February 24
Joseph Daniel Baker, narcotic equip-possess/manufacture deliver, marijuana-possess/wit sell mfg del wi 1000 ft worship/business Sch 1, marijuana-possess/wit sell mfg del wi 1000 ft worship/business Sch 1, marijuana-possess/wit sell mfg del wi 1000 ft worship/business Sch 1, marijuana-possess/wit sell mfg del wi 1000 ft worship/business Sch 1, probation violation/violation of probation
February 25
Allison Maria Arrington, drugs-possess/possess methamphetamine, narcotic equip-possess/naracotic equip-possess and or use, possess of weapon/by convicted felon firearm or conceal weapon
Edna Joyce McRae, battery/touch or strike