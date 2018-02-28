Legals for 02/28/18
Posted by Administrator in Legals
Wednesday, February 28. 2018
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CONTINUING
ENGINEERING SERVICES
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is requesting that qualified consulting persons or firms submit written statements of interest and qualification letters to provide engineering and support services for the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners. All submittals shall be considered in accordance with the Florida Competitive Consultant Negotiations Act.
Response Deadline: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
Many projects will be funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Detailed information for the RFQ may be picked up, received by email from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court’s office, or viewed and printed from our website at www.calhounclerk.com. In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and eight (8) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline. Only submissions received by the aforementioned stated time and date will be considered.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ -Calhoun County Continuing Engineering Services 2018”.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 440382-1-38-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant services for Design Services of the Altha Public School Sidewalk Project. The scope of this project will include the surveying, design, and permitting (if applicable) of sidewalks as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 3.1 – Minor Highway Design
Response Deadline: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. CT
Opening Date: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. CT
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Ave East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and seven (7) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Ave East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP – Altha Public School Sidewalk Project Design Services”.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CsT) on March 13, 2018 for the following project:
BID NAME: Bid# 2018-03 Request for Bids for the Calhoun County Recycling Center Repairs.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking licensed general contractors to respond to this Request for Bid for repairs to the Calhoun County Recycling Center.
BID OPENING: Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on March 13, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from Joe Wood, Director of Operations, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida by phone at 850-643-1523 or email at joewood@fairpoint.net. Information or inquiries may also be made by contacting Chelsea Snowden, Grants Coordinator, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, Florida by phone at 850.674.5161 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked “Calhoun County Recycling Center Repairs”.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000001
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ZACHERY L. PORTER
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ZACHERY L. PORTER deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000001, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was September 9, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $25,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME
JJIMMIE LEE PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
LISA McCOY PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 25, 2018.
Person Giving Notice:
Jimmie Lee Porter & Lisa McCoy Porter, Petitioners
11025 SW McCoy Road
Clarksville, FL 32430
Phone (770) 674-5286
Email: cvillefl3@icloud.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. VAN LIEROP, ATTORNEY AT LAW
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No# 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Mitchell Earl Cooley; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendent(s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS-PROPERTY
TO: Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424, Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a/ Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under Against The Named Defendant(s): ADDRESS UNKNOWN and Derek Anthony Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Residence unknown, if living, including any unknown spouse of the said Defendants, if either has remarried and if either or both of said Defendants are dead, their respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant(s) and the aforementioned named Defendant(s) and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property, lying and being and situated in Calhoun County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
more commonly known as 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Doublewide Mobile Home) and, 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Singlewide Mobile Home), Blountstown, FL 32424.
This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, upon SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33614, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 19th day of February, 2018.
CARLA A. HAND
CIRCUIT AND COUNTY COURTS
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING INITAITIVES
PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CONTINUING
ENGINEERING SERVICES
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is requesting that qualified consulting persons or firms submit written statements of interest and qualification letters to provide engineering and support services for the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners. All submittals shall be considered in accordance with the Florida Competitive Consultant Negotiations Act.
Response Deadline: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
Many projects will be funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Detailed information for the RFQ may be picked up, received by email from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court’s office, or viewed and printed from our website at www.calhounclerk.com. In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and eight (8) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline. Only submissions received by the aforementioned stated time and date will be considered.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ -Calhoun County Continuing Engineering Services 2018”.
Legal Notice
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 440382-1-38-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant services for Design Services of the Altha Public School Sidewalk Project. The scope of this project will include the surveying, design, and permitting (if applicable) of sidewalks as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 3.1 – Minor Highway Design
Response Deadline: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. CT
Opening Date: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. CT
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Ave East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and seven (7) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Ave East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP – Altha Public School Sidewalk Project Design Services”.
Legal Notice
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CsT) on March 13, 2018 for the following project:
BID NAME: Bid# 2018-03 Request for Bids for the Calhoun County Recycling Center Repairs.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking licensed general contractors to respond to this Request for Bid for repairs to the Calhoun County Recycling Center.
BID OPENING: Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on March 13, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from Joe Wood, Director of Operations, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida by phone at 850-643-1523 or email at joewood@fairpoint.net. Information or inquiries may also be made by contacting Chelsea Snowden, Grants Coordinator, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, Florida by phone at 850.674.5161 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked “Calhoun County Recycling Center Repairs”.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT,
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
PROBATE DIVISION
CASE NO.: 2018-CP-000001
IN RE: THE ESTATE OF ZACHERY L. PORTER
Decedent.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
(Summary Administration)
TO ALL PERSONS HAVING CLAIMS OR
DEMANDS AGAINST THE ABOVE ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that an Order of Summary Administration has been entered in the estate of ZACHERY L. PORTER deceased, File Number 2018-CP-000001, by the Circuit Court for Calhoun County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is 20859 Central Avenue, E., Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424; that the decedent’s date of death was September 9, 2017; that the total value of the estate is $25,000.00, and that the names and addresses of those to whom it has been assigned by such order are:
NAME
JJIMMIE LEE PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
LISA McCOY PORTER
11025 SW McCOY ROAD
CLARKSVILLE, FL. 32430
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS ARE NOTIFIED THAT:
All creditors of the estate of the decedent and persons having claims or demands against the estate of the decedent other than those for whom provision for full payment was made in the Order of Summary Administration must file their claims with this court WITHIN THE TIME PERIODS SET FORTH IN FLORIDA STATUTES SECTION 733.702. ALL CLAIMS AND DEMANDS NOT SO FILED WILL BE FOREVER BARRED. NOTWITHSTANDING ANY OTHER APPLICABLE TIME PERIOD, ANY CLAIM FILED TWO (2) YEARS OR MORE AFTER THE DECEDENT’S DATE OF DEATH IS BARRED.
The date of first publication of this Notice is January 25, 2018.
Person Giving Notice:
Jimmie Lee Porter & Lisa McCoy Porter, Petitioners
11025 SW McCoy Road
Clarksville, FL 32430
Phone (770) 674-5286
Email: cvillefl3@icloud.com
Attorney for Person Giving Notice:
J.C. VAN LIEROP, ATTORNEY AT LAW
Florida Bar No. 70975
The Hartford Firm, PLLC
20735 Central Avenue East
Blountstown, Florida 32424
Phone (850) 674-1020
Primary Email:jvanlierop@thehartfordfirm.com
Secondary Email:administration@thehartfordfirm.com
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT
IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CIVIL DIVISION
Case No# 2017-CA-000019
Selene Finance LP
Plaintiff,
-vs-
Mitchell Earl Cooley; Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen; Joseph Edward Maxwell, III; Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under, Against The Named Defendent(s); Derek Anthony Jansen; Taylor, Bean and Whitaker Mortgage Corp.
Defendant(s).
NOTICE OF ACTION FORECLOSURE PROCEEDINGS-PROPERTY
TO: Caitlin Griffin a/k/a Caitlin Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424, Unknown Hiers, Devisees, Grantees, Assignees, Creditors, Lienors, and Trustees of Lisa Michelle Cooley a/k/a/ Lisa M. Cooley a/k/a Lisa Michelle Colley, Deceased, and All Other Persons Claiming by and Through, Under Against The Named Defendant(s): ADDRESS UNKNOWN and Derek Anthony Jansen: LAST KNOWN ADDRESS, 16517 SE John W. Yon Lane, Blountstown, FL 32424.
Residence unknown, if living, including any unknown spouse of the said Defendants, if either has remarried and if either or both of said Defendants are dead, their respective unknown heirs, devisees, grantees, assignees, creditors, lienors, and trustees, and all other persons claiming by, through, under or against the named Defendant(s) and the aforementioned named Defendant(s) and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants and such of the aforementioned unknown Defendants as may be infants, incompetents or otherwise not sui juris.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an action has been commenced to foreclose a mortgage on the following real property, lying and being and situated in Calhoun County, Florida, more particularly described as follows:
COMMENCING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. FROM SAID POINT OF BEGINNING, CONTINUE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 420.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°32’07” EAST A DISTANCE OF 210.00 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH A 30’ EASEMENT FOR ACCESS AND UTILITIES: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 23, TOWNSHIP 2 SOUTH, RANGE 9 WEST, CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA; THENCE SOUTH 88°05’00” EAST, ALONG THE NORTH BOUNDARY OF SAID SECTION 23, A DISTANCE OF 853.40 FEET THENCE SOUTH 00°32’07” WEST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88°05’00” WEST A DISTANCE OF 853.57 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°52’10” EAST A DISTANCE OF 30.01 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.
TOGETHER WITH THAT CERTAIN MANUFACTURED HOME, YEAR: 2008, MAKE: NOBILITY, VIN#: N813557A AND VIN#: N813557B.
more commonly known as 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Doublewide Mobile Home) and, 16517 Southeast John W. Yon Lane (Singlewide Mobile Home), Blountstown, FL 32424.
This action has been filed against you and you are required to serve a copy of your written defense, if any, upon SHAPIRO, FISHMAN & GACHE, LLP, Attorneys for Plaintiff, whose address is 4630 Woodland Corporate Blvd., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33614, within thirty (30) days after the first publication of this notice and file the original with the clerk of this Court either before service on Plaintiff’s attorney or immediately there after; otherwise a default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the Complaint.
WITNESS my hand and seal of this Court on the 19th day of February, 2018.
CARLA A. HAND
CIRCUIT AND COUNTY COURTS
If you are a person with a disability who needs any accommodation in order to participate in this proceeding, you are entitled, at no cost to you, to the provision of certain assistance. Please contact the ADA Coordinator by mail at P.O. Box 1089, Panama City, FL 32402 at (850) 747-5338, at least seven (7) days before your scheduled court appearance, or immediately upon receiving this notification if the time before the scheduled appearance is less than seven (7) days. If you are hearing impaired, call 711.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)