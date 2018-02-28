Nancy Sanders Wilford, age 74, of Tallahassee passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 in Tallahassee.
Nancy was born in Hosford, November 5, 1953, to the late Olin and Era (Bullock) Sanders. She was an Administrative Assistant for the Florida Lottery and she was also a member of Crossway Baptist Church in Tallahassee.
Survivors include her husband, Jackie Wilford; her son, Michael Sean Wilford, both of Tallahassee; and a niece, Sandra Jarrell of Hosford.
Graveside services will be in Hosford Cemetery, Wednesday, February 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET with Reverend Josh Parker officiating.
The family will receive friends at noon ET at the cemetery.
Adams Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Phone is 674-5449 and you may offer the family condolences online at adamsfh.com.