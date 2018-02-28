Mrs. Doris Ann Rabon, age 60, of Blountstown, FL, passed away on Monday, February 26, 2018, in Panama City, FL.
Doris was born on November 6, 1957 in Tennessee. She was a homemaker who was devoted to her family. Doris had lived in Blountstown Florida for the past 30 years coming from Louisiana. Her eyes smiled for every tear she cried. A beautiful butterfly born after every caterpillar in her died. Rest easy you beautiful soul, I love you with all my heart.
She is survived by her husband, James Rabon of Blountstown, FL; 3 daughters, Shannon Hires and husband, Ryan of Marianna, FL, Candy Dieckman and husband, Paul of Blountstown, FL, Jamie Rabon Fears and husband, William of Sneads, FL; 2 Brothers, James Frazier III and wife, Jeanie of Louisiana, George Frazier and wife, Jackie of Louisiana; 1 Sister, Debra Brumer of Marianna, FL; 8 grandchildren, Brody, Alexis, Dallas, Devin, Trinity, Michael Paul, Alisha, Sean Tyler; 1great-grandchild on the way.
No services will be held at this time. Memorization will be held by cremation.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy of Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.