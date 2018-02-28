Harold E. Montford, 73, of Blountstown, Florida, passed away Sunday, February 25, 2018 in Tallahassee, Florida.
Harold was born in Altha, FL. August 25, 1944 to the late L.T. and Arlene Montford and lived in Calhoun County most of his life. Harold was a disabled, decorated veteran having served our country in the US Army during the Vietnam War. He also served his community by volunteering with the Blountstown Rotary Club for many years, serving as President during his tenure. He was the owner of Panhandle Insurance Agency of Blountstown Florida, providing group health insurance to the surrounding counties. Prior to that he was District Sales Manager for Gulf Life Insurance Agency and was recognized by the insurance industry, receiving many National Sales Achievement and Presidents Club Awards. He loved living in Calhoun County where the natural resources fulfilled his love for hunting and fishing. His “happy place” was his cookhouse, where he enjoyed time with his family, friends and the Florida Gators.
Other than his parents Harold was preceded in death by his brother, Jim Montford and his sister and brother in law, Alma and Gene Kirkland.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Vicki Montford of Blountstown, a son Kevin Montford of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughters, Stacey Johnson of Panama City; Stephanie Derzypolski and her husband, Tom of Tallahassee, Heather King and her husband, Jason of Blountstown; a sister, Sherry Redd and her husband, Johnny of New Smyrna Beach, Florida; grandchildren, Lauryn Nye, Ava Mallory, Eden Mallory, Thomas Derzypolski, Grey Derzypolski, Michael King, Amber King, Sean Johnson, Madison Millsaps and a great grandchildren, Henley Nye and Georgia Millsaps. He also leaves behind man’s best friend, “Ginger”, who has been by his side for the past 14 years.
The family will receive friends from 2 – 4 PM central time, Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at the Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. Funeral services will follow at 4 PM from the graveside at Nettle Ridge Cemetery, also in Blountstown, Fl. Flowers are accepted or contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-5449. Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com