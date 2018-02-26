Mary Christine Cobb Pevy passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours of February 24, 2018.
She was born in rural Wayne County, NC, on Jan. 17, 1935. Her parents, L.R. Cobb and Bernice Cobb were tenant farmers in that area after the depression. She spent her early years in Seven Springs, NC. The family moved to Goldsboro, NC when she was 6 years old. Her father became a deputy sheriff and jailer in Wayne County and the family lived in a residence attached to the jail. She attended Goldsboro public schools and graduated in 1953. Following high school, she moved to Winston-Salem, NC and attended City Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Upon completion of her RN degree, she also attended Southern Pilgrim College in Kernersville, NC and studied music. At Southern Pilgrim, she met the love of her life, Bill Pevy. They were married in the Kernersville Pilgrim Holiness Church on August 31, 1958. They moved to Bradenton, FL in 1959 to pastor the Bradenton Pilgrim Holiness Church, and she began her life long career as a church pianist. Over the next 41 years, he would pastor and she would play the piano in churches up and down the Eastern Seaboard. After retirement, she continued to play at other churches in the area until her health declined. In addition to her church duties, she was a working R.N. for over 50 years. She was a member of the several Wesleyan churches through the years, but had been a member of Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads since 2000. Her social activities included the Sneads Carlisle Rose Garden Club, and the Republican Party of NW Florida. She also served as past president of the Wesleyan Women's Organization in both the Florida District and the Capital District of the Wesleyan Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, L.R. and Bernice Cobb, a special aunt, Elizabeth Hussey, two sisters in laws, and five brothers in laws, as well as several nieces and nephews.
She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 60 years, Bill Pevy of Grand Ridge, FL; two children, Annette Pevy of Tallahassee, and Alan Pevy and wife, Shay, of Sneads; a foster son, Rick Wise and Tracy of Newport Richey, FL and special family friend, Deborah Elliott; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Cunningham and husband, Cody of Columbia, SC, and Georgia Pevy of Tampa, FL, and Rick's sons, Adam and Austin Wise. A sister, Betty Hollingsworth and husband, Johnny of Tarboro, NC.; a brother, Thurston Cobb of North Beach, MD, and a sister in law, Bunny Askew and husband, Lamar, of Bradenton, FL. In addition, a multitude of beloved nieces, nephews, adopted family members, and friends all over the United States.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, February 27, 2018 at 10:00 am (CDT) at the Salem Wesleyan Church in Sneads. Interment followed in Dykes Cemetery in Sneads.
All arrangements were under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.