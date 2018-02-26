Mary Alice Leonard passed away February 22, 2018 at her home.
Mary Alice was born November 7, 1943 and was raised in Blountstown, Florida. After graduating from Florida State University with a degree in home economics, she married Robert Wood Minnick, Jr., of Fort Lauderdale in 1964. The couple moved to South Florida where their two children were born, and lived in Orlando and Tallahassee, before retiring to her beloved hometown in 2000.
Mary Alice’s bold spirit was matched only by her keen wit and intelligence. She rose to leadership roles in every organization she became involved with, from PTA President, to State Delegate in the Daughters of the American Revolution. Gifted at floral arranging and garden design, she was president of Garden Clubs in Orlando, Tallahassee, and the Calhoun-Liberty area. She won numerous high-level sales awards and counseled many other women to success as a manager for Tupperware Home Parties. Mary Alice loved antiques, and managed La Petite Galerie, an antique shop in Tallahassee, where she also owned and operated The Quilt Shoppe, teaching classes in quilting, smocking and French hand-sewing. This work led to a role with Florida Quilt Heritage, a project of the Florida Museum of History, which documented and photographed heritage quilts across the state. She was active in a number of civic organizations, including Keep Calhoun County Beautiful, but some of her fondest memories are from her involvement with her many friends in the Red Hats.
Her energy and commitment to community service was as boundless as her love of beauty. Every home she lived in was a showplace of style and taste. And many nieces, cousins and friends benefited from her gifts as a wedding planner. No one threw a party like Mary Alice.
She was also a woman of deep religious faith. She served as Reader in the Christian Science Church in Orlando, and for many years coordinated the “floral ministry” of the Blountstown United Methodist Church, delivering floral arrangements to shut-ins and nursing home residents. She found particularly rewarding work in prison ministry. Faith was no abstract concept to Mary Alice. She put her faith to work.
Mary Alice is survived by her husband of 52 years, Robert Minnick; her daughter, Mimi; her son, John and daughter-in-law Kristin; and six grandchildren, Alex, Kate, Ben, Kelly, Noah and Kelsey.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church in Blountstown on Saturday, March 3, 2018.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-5449 Online condolences may be made at adamsfh.com