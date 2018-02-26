Alma Ruth Kirkland, 83, of Palatka, passed from this life on Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Vintage Care Assisted Living Facility in Palatka following an extended illness.
A native of Blountstown, she resided in Naples, Florida and in Tallahassee before moving to Palatka in 1970. Alma had worked as an administrative assistant at Seminole Electric for 10 years. She was a member of College Park Baptist Church. Alma’s interests included sewing, gardening and dancing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. “Gene” Kirkland, Sr., her parents, L.T. Montford and Mary Hunter Montford and a brother, Jim Montford.
Alma is survived by a son, Gene Kirkland, Jr. of Palatka, daughter, Kim Revels (Ronnie) of St. Augustine and son, Gary Deason (Debi) of Tallahassee, a brother, Harold Montford (Vicki) of Blountstown, a sister, Sherry Redd (Johnny) of New Smyrna Beach and 4 grandchildren, Amanda Green (Jordan), Payton Revels, Logan Revels and Parker Revels.
Services celebrating Alma’s life were held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 24, 2018 at Johnson-Overturf Chapel in Palatka with C.L. Overturf, Jr. officiating. Burial followed at Palatka Memorial Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Alma’s Book of Memories page at www.johnson-overturffunerals.com.
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home, 307 S. Palm Ave., Palatka, FL was in charge of the arrangements