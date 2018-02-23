Jerome Francis (Jerry) Carpenter, Sr., age 80 of Blountstown, FL passed away Saturday, February 17, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Jerry was born on May 3, 1937 in Polar Bluff, MO. to Tommy Eugene Carpenter and Mary Louise (Sykes) Carpenter and had lived in Calhoun County for most of his life. He was a retired car dealer for over 30 years and also retired from the Department of Correction after 5 years. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy Eugene Carpenter and Mary Louise (Sykes) Carpenter, 2 sons, Darryl and Dennis Carpenter. He attended the Abe Spring Holiness Church in Blountstown, FL.
Survivors include, his wife of 50 years, Laura Carpenter of Blountstown, FL; 4 sons, Danny Carpenter of Tallahassee, FL, Gerald Carpenter of Tallahassee, FL, Michael Carpenter of Tallahassee, FL, Jerry Carpenter Jr., of Blountstown, FL.; 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 23, 2018 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Michael Morris officiating. Memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends Friday, February 23, 2018 from 10:00 am (CST) until service time at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel. The family request no flowers, contributions may be made to Abe Springs Holiness Church Building Fund, 12579 SW County Road 275, Blountstown, FL 32424.
All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL. 850-674-2266.