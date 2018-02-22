Tigers open with wins over Wewa, LCHS

The Blountstown Tigers got the 2018 baseball season off to a good start last week with two wins in a pre-season classic tournament they hosted at the Tigers’ field. Good pitching and timely hitting resulted in a 17-7 win over Wewa and a 10-5 win over Liberty County.
Against Wewa, Jaxon Ridley started on the mound and went 2 innings allowing 1 hit and striking out 5. Jace White finished the game on the mound going 2.1 innings. Kyle Skipper led the Tigers in hitting picking up 2 hits in three attempts.
On Friday night, Blase O’Bryan got the start on the mound for the Tigers going 3.2 innings, allowing 0 hits while striking out 11. Javian Rives picked up the win in relief going 2.3 innings while allowing only 2 hits, 0 walks and struck out 2. Colton Ryals led the Tigers in hitting picking up 2 hits in three at bats.
The Tigers will open the regular season this week on the road at Wewa on Tuesday and will travel to Liberty County on Friday at 6:00 CST. There will be JV games on both days beginning at 4:00 CST. We’re looking forward to seeing you at the games. GO TIGERS!!!