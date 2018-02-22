Tigers are District Champs

The Blountstown Tiger Basketball Team (20-2) defeated Vernon Friday night and Cottondale Saturday night to claim the District Championship.
The Tigers will now host Laural Hill in the Regional Semi-Finals Friday night at 7:00 p.m.
The Tigers battled with Vernon on Friday night after the Yellow Jackets had defeated Graceville on Tuesday night. The Tigers came out on top, 53-36, to advance to the championship game. KK Godwin, who has led the Tiger offense all season, scored 15. Jamal Howard muscled his way for 14 and Treven Smith added 10. Denzel Washington contributed 6 points while teammates Alex Buggs and Keavis Bess scored 3 each. Nathan Hunter added 2 points for the Tigers.
In the championship game on Saturday night, Blountstown had to fight for every point and narrowly defeated a tough Cottondale team, 41-38, for the title. Godwin led the Tiger scoring once again with a game high 25. Washington added 10 points while Howard had 4 and Smith 2.
Everyone is encouraged to come out and support this exciting Tiger basketball team as they continue their march to a state championship.