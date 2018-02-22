Carr Students of the Month

Carr Students of the Month

KA Alaina Woods
KB Colby Guilford
1A Lauren Pitts
1-2 Rayli Holliday
2A Collin Kasian
3A Ana Pouncy
3B Peyton Mamoran
4A Daniel Pope
4B Starla Whiddon
5A Paige Stone
5B Keelie Sawyer
6A Alyssa Carey
7A Traveler John
7B Paul Whiddon
8A Kayson Chapman
