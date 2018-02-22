Bill Wright will serve as Chief Assistant State Attorney for Calhoun County

The Office of State Attorney Glenn Hess announces that on February 13, 2018, former Circuit Judge William “Bill” Wright joined the State Attorney’s Office. Judge Wright will serve as the Chief Assistant State Attorney in the Calhoun County office.
Judge Wright brings extensive to the position. He is Board Certified in Criminal Trial Law, and was the first lawyer in the circuit to earn that designation. He began his legal career as a prosecutor in 1979. In 1983, he was appointed Chief Assistant State Attorney in the Jackson County office. While working for the State Attorney’s Office, Judge Wright also taught several courses to the police and corrections cadets at the law enforcement academy at Chipola College. He was elected Circuit Judge in 1996, and under his direction instituted the Drug Court Program in Jackson County. He stepped down from the bench in 2016.
The current Chief Assistant in the Calhoun County Office, J. Shad Redmon, will take over the position of Chief Assistant in the Gulf County Office.