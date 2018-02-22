Woman faces grand theft charges after taking medication and money from residence

On January 20, Deputy J. Page with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Altha, Fl in reference to a theft.
Upon his arrival, he made contact with the victim who stated that approximately three weeks ago he allowed Georgia Ann Brock to come stay at his residence as help to maintain his farm animals. The night before (January 19th) the victims daughter was at his residence and he paid his daughter some cash money from his wallet as payment for an unknown reason. While paying his daughter, Georgia was also present and could see where he stored his money. Once the victim paid his daughter, he placed his additional cash money ($500) in an envelope inside his wallet and placed the wallet in a green cloth lunch box. Also inside the lunch box was approximately $367 in cash stored in a sererate location than the envelope. The victim informed Deputy Page that he stores his prescribed medication on the kitchen table of his residence, but his prescribed medication that is a narcotic, Hydrocodone, is stored in the same green cloth lunch box. When the victim goes to bed at night, he stores the green cloth lunch box in his bedroom, beside his bed. Also inside his bedroom is a large German Shepard breed dog, which will wake him if someone enters his room. The victim woke on the morning of January 20, to discover that Georgia was not at the residence and his Hydrocodone with the prescription bottle, were missing from his lunch box. The victim then checked his wallet and discovered that the $500 from the envelope and the additional $367 were also missing. The victim informed Deputy Page that Georgia was residing at a mission in Panama City when he allowed her to stay at his residence and believes that Georgia was the person responsible for stealing his medication and money. Georgia was not employed else where and had no money, other than what the victim gave her. The victim was certain that no other person(s) were in his residence throughout the night and no other person(s) would have been able to get in his bedroom without his pet alarming him. The only person(s) that would have known where he stored his money was Georgia and his daughter, but the victims was certain that his daughter was not aware of the other cash and the medication being in the lunch box. The victim was not able to make contact with Georgia since he discovered the money and medication missing. The victim requested that if enough evidence is located to charge Georgia with grand theft, that charges be pursed against Georgia.
Later that evening, Deputy Page was notified by Dispatch that the victim contacted a cab company which was called from his phone early in the morning of January 20. The victim did not make the original call to the cab company and was curious of what the phone call was doing on his phone. The victim contacted the cab company requesting the information that was provided to the company on the previous call. The operator informed the victim that a lady called and requested to be picked up at an address and was taken to a hotel in Panama City, Fl. With this information, the victim’s daughter went to the hotel in Panama City to try and locate Georgia. Georgia was located at McDonalds, which is located close to the hotel. Knowing that Georgia had an active Panama City misdemeanor warrant, Panama City Police Department was contacted to locate Georgia for the warrant. Panama City Police department located Georgia and placed her under arrest for the warrant. None of the property being reported stolen was located on Georgia’s person. Deputy Page attempted to contact the hotel, but was asked to come speak with them face to face as they could not understand him over the phone.
Based on the information listed above, Deputy Page feels there is probably cause to charge Georgia Brock with Grand theft, theft of property $300 or more, but less than $5,000. A warrant is being requested for this charge.