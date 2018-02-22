Sacred Harp Sing held at Pioneer Settlement

Thursday, February 22. 2018
On Saturday February 17th, the Panhandle Pioneer Settlement held their Sacred Harp Sing.

Guests patriciated in old style A Cappella singing from shape notes, and a dinner followed.


