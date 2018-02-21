CALHOUN COUNTY
February 12
Georgia Ann Brock, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
Randy Randal Roberson, violation of conditional release
February 13
Ricky Joe Davis, marijuana-producing/schedule 1
February 15
Karlos Koakane Macias, probation violation/violation of probation
Debbie Lynn Pizani, vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree, cocaine-possess/possess cocaine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use
Cara Nichole Thompson, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
February 17
Gary M. Brown, out of county warrant
Willie F. Yawan, out of county warrant
February 18
Susan Denise Kirton, nonmoving traffic violation/operate motor vehicle without valid license
James Dillon Mayo, burglary/of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside
Kristen Michelle Paul, out of county warrant
February 19
Richard Lee Smith, failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense
Joshua Wayne Bramblett, probation violation/violation of probation
Steven Dawson, out of county warrant, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense
Sheriff's Log for 02-21-18
