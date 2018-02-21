Sheriff's Log for 02-21-18

CALHOUN COUNTY
February 12
Georgia Ann Brock, larc/theft is 300 or more but less than 5000 dollars
Randy Randal Roberson, violation of conditional release
February 13
Ricky Joe Davis, marijuana-producing/schedule 1
February 15
Karlos Koakane Macias, probation violation/violation of probation
Debbie Lynn Pizani, vehicle theft/grand 3rd degree, cocaine-possess/possess cocaine, narcotic equip-possess/narcotic equip-possess and or use
Cara Nichole Thompson, criminal registration/convicted felon registration
February 17
Gary M. Brown, out of county warrant
Willie F. Yawan, out of county warrant
February 18
Susan Denise Kirton, nonmoving traffic violation/operate motor vehicle without valid license
James Dillon Mayo, burglary/of structure conveyance unarmed without person inside
Kristen Michelle Paul, out of county warrant
February 19
Richard Lee Smith, failure to appear/failure to appear for felony offense
Joshua Wayne Bramblett, probation violation/violation of probation
Steven Dawson, out of county warrant, nonmoving traffic violation/driving while license suspended, 1st offense

LIBERTY COUNTY
February 12
Dominic S. Dieffenderfer - holding for court
February 13
Jessie W. Hobby, withhold support-non support of children or spouse
James W. Rimes - drug equipment-and or use
February 14
Donald R. Allen, withhold support-non support children or spouse
Nikki Remedies, failure to appear-written promise to appear
Jami Nichole Ward, larc-grand theft 300 less than 5K dollars
February 15
Jonathan Hussey, withhold child-support of children or spouse
Elton John Pitts, drug equipment-possess-and or use; contempt of court-viol injunction protection domestic violence
Donald W. Wood, probation violation
February 16
Latasha Broxton, probation violation
Allison Wells, DUI-unlaw blood alcohol-DUI damage property or person of another
February 18
John R. Dart, violation of injunction
Tiericka Monique Moultry, no valid drivers licence

The above individuals were booked into the Calhoun or Liberty County Jail over the past week. Although they have been charged with a crime, they are considered innocent until proven guilty.


