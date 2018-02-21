Legals for 02/21/18
Wednesday, February 21. 2018
Legal Notice
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF THE 14TH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT IN AND FOR
CALHOUN COUNTY, FLORIDA
CASE NO.17-37-DR
KELLY BUEHLER,
Petitioner,
and
BRIAN BUEHLER,
Respondent
NOTICE OF ACTION
DISSOLUTION OF MARRIAGE
WITH DEPENDENT OR
MINOR CHILDREN
To:Brian Buehler
Respondent’s last known address 23330 State Road 71 N.,
Altha, FL 32421
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that an action for dissolution of marriage has been filed against you and that you are required to serve a copy of your written defenses, if any, to it on KELLY BUEHLER, whose address is 23330 State Road 71, Altha, Fl 32421, on or before February 26, 2018, and file the original with the clerk of this Court at 20859 Central Ave., E., Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424, before service on Petitioner or immediately thereafter. If you fail to do so, a default may be entered against you for the relief demanded in the petitio.
Copies of all court documents in this case, including orders, are available at the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office. You may review these documents upon request.
You must keep the Clerk of the Circuit Court’s office notified of your current address. (You may file Notice of Current Address, Florida Supreme Court Approved Family Law form 12.915.) Future papers in this lawsuit will be mailed to the address on record at the clerk’s office.
WARNING: Rule 12.285, Florida Family Law Rules of Procedures, requires certain automatic disclosure of documents and information. Failure to comply can result in sanctions, including dismissal or striking of pleadings.
Dated this January 26, 2018.
Carla A. Hand
Clerk of the Circuit Court
Legal Notice
BID NOTICE
STATE HOUSING
INITAITIVES PROGRAM (SHIP)
The Calhoun Board of County Commissioners will be accepting sealed bids for Rehabilitation on behalf of its State Housing Initiatives Program (SHIP). Bids will be received until 12:00 p.m. (C.T.) on Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 and will be opened and read aloud on Tuesday, March 13, 2018, at 6:00 p.m. (C.T.) Bids must be in a sealed envelope marked for (Ship), and identified by the name of the firm, and the date of the bid opening.
A mandatory pre-bid conference (walk thru) will be held for all jobs on Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 9:00 a.m. (C.T.) in the Calhoun County Emergency Management Office Room G-40., located in the basement of the Courthouse. Bid sheets and specifications will be available at the meeting. It is the responsibility of the contractor to purchase all permits deemed necessary. The insurance must be in force at the time of the bid opening. As an alternative to providing workman’s compensation insurance, the prospective bidder shall provide proof of worker’s compensation exemption. Any person claiming to be exempt shall be subject to an on-the-job inspection for proof of exemption and license of all workers on job site
Minority contractors are encouraged to participate. Calhoun County is an equal opportunity jurisdiction. The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive any informality. The signing of the contract is contingent upon the approval of and/or release of funds by the Florida Housing Finance Agency.
CALHOUN COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY FAIR HOUSING COUNTY.
Legal Notice
NOTICE OF POTENTIAL VOTER
REGISTRATION INELIGIBILITY
The Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections, has received information that the persons listed below are potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the Supervisor of Elections and removal of the registered voter’s name from the statewide voter registration system. You should contact this office at 850-674-8568 to receive information regarding the basis for the potential ineligibility and instructions on how to resolve the matter, or request additional assistance if needed.
The Supervisor of Elections will make a determination no less than 30 days after this published notice and if removed will notify the voter of the determination and action taken.
Michael G. Barfield, 25601 NE Fuqua Cir, Altha, FL 32421
Anthony E. Sansom, 14861 NW Marcus B. Ln., Altha, FL 32421
This notice published February 21, 2018.
Sharon Chason
Calhoun County Supervisor of Elections
20859 Central Ave., East, Rm. 117
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-8568
Legal Notice
PUBLIC NOTICE
“Cellco Partnership and its controlled affiliates doing business as Verizon Wireless (Verizon Wireless) proposes to build a 260-foot Self-Support Communications Tower. Anticipated lighting application is medium intensity dual red/white strobes. The Site location is 21533 CR 69A North, Blountstown, Calhoun County, FL, 32424. Lat: 30-30-53.913 N, Long: 85-02-25.892 W. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Antenna Structure Registration (ASR, Form 854) filing number is A1097936.
ENVIRONMENTAL EFFECTS – Interested persons may review the application (www.fcc.gov/asr/applications) by entering the filing number. Environmental concerns may be raised by filing a Request for Environmental Review (www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest) and online filings are strongly encouraged. The mailing address to file a paper copy is: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington, DC 20554. HISTORIC PROPERTIES EFFECTS – Public comments regarding potential effects on historic properties may be submitted within 30 days from the date of this publication to: Trileaf Corp, Paul Ramsey, p.ramsey@trileaf.com, 1051 Winderley Place, Suite 201, Maitland, FL 32751, 407-660-7840”
LEGAL AD
INVITATION TO BID
CALHOUN COUNTY
Notice is hereby given to all interested persons or firms that sealed bids will be accepted at the Calhoun County Clerk of Court Office located at the Calhoun County Courthouse, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, Florida 32424 NO LATER THAN 2:00 P.M. (CsT) on March 13, 2018 for the following project:
BID NAME: Bid# 2018-03 Request for Bids for the Calhoun County Recycling Center Repairs.
DESCRIPTION: The Calhoun County Board of Commissioners is seeking licensed general contractors to respond to this Request for Bid for repairs to the Calhoun County Recycling Center.
BID OPENING: Bids will be opened and recorded by the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners on March 13, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT).
Specifications and General Conditions may be obtained from Joe Wood, Director of Operations, 20859 Central Avenue East, Blountstown, Florida by phone at 850-643-1523 or email at joewood@fairpoint.net. Information or inquiries may also be made by contacting Chelsea Snowden, Grants Coordinator, at 20859 Central Avenue East, Room G-40, Blountstown, Florida by phone at 850.674.5161 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
Bids shall be submitted in a sealed envelope and marked “Calhoun County Recycling Center Repairs”.
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners reserves the right to waive informalities in any bid, to accept and/or reject any or all bids, and to accept the bid in their judgment will be in the best interest of Calhoun County.
Calhoun County is committed to assuring equal opportunity in the award of contracts, and therefore, complies with all laws prohibiting discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, natural origin, age, and sex.
LEGAL NOTICE
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS
FDOT FPID NO.: 440382-1-38-01
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is seeking professional consultant services for Design Services of the Altha Public School Sidewalk Project. The scope of this project will include the surveying, design, and permitting (if applicable) of sidewalks as identified in the County’s Local Agency Participation contract with the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT). Consideration will be given to only those firms that are qualified pursuant to law and that have been prequalified by FDOT to perform the indicated types of work.
Work Types: 3.1 – Minor Highway Design
Response Deadline: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at
2:00 P.M. CT
Opening Date: Tuesday, March 13th, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. CT
This project is federally funded with assistance from the FDOT and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA). By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Information regarding the proposal can be obtained at the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Ave East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424. In order to ensure a fair, competitive, and open process, once a project is advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and seven (7) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Ave East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFP – Altha Public School Sidewalk Project Design Services”.
LEGAL NOTICE
CALHOUN COUNTY BOARD OF
COUNTY COMMISSIONERS
REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS
CONTINUING ENGINEERING
SERVICES
The Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners is requesting that qualified consulting persons or firms submit written statements of interest and qualification letters to provide engineering and support services for the Calhoun County Board of County Commissioners. All submittals shall be considered in accordance with the Florida Competitive Consultant Negotiations Act.
Response Deadline: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. (CT)
Opening Date: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 6:00 P.M. (CT)
Many projects will be funded with assistance from the FDOT. By submitting a letter of response, the Consultant certifies that they are in compliance with FDOT Procedure No. 375-030-006 (Restriction on Consultants Eligibility to Compete for Department Contracts) and that no principle is presently suspended, proposed for debarment, declared ineligible or voluntarily excluded from participation on this transaction by any Federal Department or Agency.
Detailed information for the RFQ may be picked up, received by email from the Calhoun County Clerk of Court's office, or viewed and printed from our website at www.calhounclerk.com. In order to ensure a fair, competitive and open process, once a project has been advertised for Letters of Qualifications, all communications between the interested firms and the County must be directed to Chelsea Snowden, Contracts and Grants Coordinator, 850-674-8075 or csnowden@fairpoint.net.
If interested, qualified consultants are required to submit the original and eight (8) copies of the letter of response to the Calhoun County Clerk’s Office, 20859 Central Avenue East, Room 130, Blountstown, FL 32424 by the response deadline. Only submissions received by the aforementioned stated time and date will be considered.
Please indicate on the envelope that this is a sealed proposal for the “RFQ -Calhoun County Continuing Engineering Services 2018”.
