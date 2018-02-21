Florece Elliott Marshall, 88, passed away February 18th, 2018 peacefully in her home.
Mrs. Marshall was born in Hosford, Florida April 14, 1929 to the late J.D. Elliot and Anne Pauline Chason Elliott. On December 18,1948 Florece married the love of her life Thomas Watson Marshall. They enjoyed 65 wonderful years of marriage until “T.W.” passed away in 2014. Together they had 10 children which included two sets of twins. Florece spent many years in Hartsgrove, Ohio where she raised her children on a 25 acre farm with many animals and a large garden. In 1988 “T.W.”retired and they moved back to their beloved hometown area where they resided in Sopchoppy, Florida. In addition to enjoying her family, Florece enjoyed cooking, fishing and gardening. She was also a dedicated member of the Mount Zion Pentacostal Church of Hosford, Florida.
Other than her parents he was proceeded in death by, her husband, Thomas Marshall, her sister Mary Corene Sewell, four of her children; Sylvania “Diane” Dennis, Tommy William Marshall, Eugenia Blondelle Marshall, and Alton Dean Marshall and great-great grand-child, Nevaeh Ruiter.
Florece is survived by 4 generations, including; 6 children, Marilyn “Becky” Brenizer and her husband Bob, Vernita “Chris”Ruiter, Norma “Lucy”Lirette, Norman Marshall and his wife Pim, Jason Marshall and his wife Nancy, and Alva “Abbey”Marshall; her sister Elise Geneva “Deedee”Powell, her brother James David “Buddy”Elliot, and, 24 grandchildren, 45 great-grandchildren and 11 great-great, grandchildren.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM ET February 24, 2018 from the Mt. Zion Pentecostal Holiness Church with Reverend Aaron Elkins officiation. Interment will follow in the Hosford Cemetery. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm ET Friday, February 23, at the Adams Funeral Home in Blountstown. Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. 850-674-5449 Online condolences can be made at adamsfh.com