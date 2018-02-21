Mr. William Lyman Kull, Sr., age 85 of Altha, FL passed away Monday, February 12, 2018 in Panama City, FL.
Bill was born on August 19, 1932 in Englewood Cliff, NJ to Albert Kull and Mildred (West) Kull and had lived in Calhoun County for the past 30 years coming from St. Petersburg, FL. He was a construction contractor for over 60 years and was an airplane pilot. He was a member of Frink Baptist Church in Frink, FL. The most valuable legacy Bill leaves behind is a family who loves him unconditionally. He often stated he considered his greatest accomplishment his children and his grandchildren. He had a zest for life and an adventurous streak. He never missed an opportunity to have a good time. His laughter was frequent and contagious. He was always looking to learn something new, try something new or meet someone new. He could find a good time no matter where he was. He was loved and adored by his wife, children, family, community, and church.
Survivors include his wife, Dolores Kull of Altha, FL; 2 sons, William Lyman Kull, Jr. and wife, Lori of Parrish, FL, Eric George Kull of Altha, FL; 2 daughters, Kathleen Collard of Ronoke, VA, Kimberly Lyn and husband, Maurice of Clanton, AL; 5 grandchildren, Christopher, Erin, Baylie, Kristyn and Breanna; 4 great-grandchildren, Talia, Zoe, Ethan and Ty.
Funeral services were held Saturday, February 17, 2017 at 11:00 am (CST) at Peavy Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Dan Thomas officiating. Interment followed in Clarksville Community Cemetery in Clarksville, FL.
