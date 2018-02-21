Mr. Curtis E. Sims, 75, of Kinard passed away Sunday, February 18, 2018 at his home.
Mr. Sims was born December 8, 1942 in Tallahassee Florida to the late William C and Bertha Martin Sims. He worked in the logging industry and was a member of the Kinard Church of God.
Other than his parents Curtis was preceded in death by his brothers Williams Edward Sims Sr. and James Jackson; his sisters Polly Landfair, Betty Gatlin and Jeanette Busby.
Survivors include his wife Linda Sims; sons, William Sims Jr. of Kinard, James Sims and his wife Teresa of Clarksville, Curtis Lavern Sims and his wife Vilma of Kinard and Tony Earl Sims and his wife Kathy Lynn of Kinard. Daughters, Laura Ann Sims of Orange and Victoria Lynn Hayward of Kinard. Brothers, Billy Everett of Bristol and Thomas Everett of Hosford; Sisters, Kathy Faircloth and JoAnn Andrews both of Bristol. 13 Grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Thursday, February 22, 2018 from Cypress Creek Cemetery with Reverend Jim Ridley officiating. The family will receive friends at the conclusion of the funeral services.
Adams Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.