Louise Shelton Kelly

The funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, 2018 at Ivey Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mike Phillips officiating. Interment followed at Brinson Cemetery.
Memorials donations may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 432 E. Shotwell Street, Bainbridge, GA 39819.
Louise was born May 4, 1927 in Calhoun County, FL, the daughter of Earl Travis Shelton and Frances Buleah Freeman Shelton. She loved people and they loved her. She looked for the best in everyone. When she wasn’t working at Betty’s Cafeteria or as an aid at Memorial Hospital, she enjoyed fishing. She was a member of West Street Baptist Church.
Survivors include her daughters, Betty Kelly Martin and her husband, Winston, and Frances Ellen Kelly Hatton and her husband, Herman; her sons, Winston "Sonny" Kelly and James Franklin "Frankie" Kelly; her siblings, Myrtic S. Baldwin of Minnesota, Doris Nickel of Blountstown, FL, Jean Etheridge of Port St. Joe, FL, Audrey Shelton of Altha, FL, and Shirl White of Altha, FL; her nine grandchildren; her five great-grandchildren; and her three great-great-grandchildren. Louise was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Walter Kraft; and her siblings, Leon “Pete” Shelton and Oleta Shelton.