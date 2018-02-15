Altha Wildcats finish season with losses to Poplar Springs, Freeport and Malone

Altha finished off its regular season with 3 games this past week. It was the first time that all the Wildcat players had been on the court in 6 weeks as they have battled the flu and injuries.
Poplar Springs 83 Altha 50
Poplar Springs jumped on Altha early and were able to maintain its advantage and cruise to a 83-50 win.
Rhett Bodiford led the Cats’ with 16 points and 4 rebounds. Trace Newman added 12 points and 5 boards. Spencer Sneads chipped in with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Joesph Varnum added 6 points and 4 assists. Matthew Baxley and Wyatt Burnch each added 3 points.
“Even though we had them all back, we looked sluggish and out of shape. We really started slow and got out of the game early. Poplar has a good team and you can not spot them 20 points and expect to come back.”, commented Coach Rogers.
Altha won the junior varsity game, 36-33. Justin Bybee scored 15 points. Jacob Caulley added 10 points. Jayce McClendon added 5 points. Jayden Ross scored 3 points. Cole Fielder tallied 2 points.
Freeport 48 Altha 44
On Senior night, Freeport jumped out early; however the Wildcats responded and had a 24-23 lead at the half. The game remained close until the end, when the Wildcats were forced to foul and Freeport (16-8) was able to hold on for a hard fought win.
Rhett Bodiford scored 14 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Mason Smith scored 12 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 5 assists. Spencer Sneads scored 9 points with 4 rebounds. Trace Newman added 9 points and 4 rebounds. Joesph Varnum dished out 5 assists. Jaron Austin grabbed 6 rebounds.
“This was the best basketball game that I have seen in 20 years. Both teams shot well, executed their game plans and was patient on offense. Had the kids played like this all season, we would have won 15 games or so…..good news is that we return them all next year and hopefully we will build on this. I was really proud of them tonight.”, added Coach Rogers.
Altha lost the junior varsity game, 37-33. Jacob Caulley scored 12 points. Matthew Baxley added 8 points. Jayden Ross scored 6 points. Justin Bybee contributed 4 points.
Malone 74 Altha 48
On the first play of the game, Altha lost their point guard, Joesph Varnum. The rest of the Altha Wildcats stepped up and was able to keep the game close but the Tigers pulled away late in the 4th. Malone led 38-25 at the half and 51-36 after 3 quarters. Altha missed 18 free throws the first three quarters (2 in the 4th) or the game would have been a lot closer. The struggles at the line were due to the full court pressure applied by the Tigers.
Spencer Sneads scored 20 points with 6 rebounds. Rhett Bodiford scored 14 points with 5 rebounds. Mason Smith scored 7 points, grabbes 12 rebounds and dished out 7 assists for the Wildcats. Trace Newman scored 6 points. 8th grader Wyatt Burch grabbed 7 rebounds.
“We played really well had we made our free throws. No depth and the kids played on heart. To finish the season and this game as strong as they did is a testament to their character. I could not be prouder.”, concluded Coach Rogers.
Malone won the junior varsity game, 55-37. Trace Mears, Justin Bybee and Jayden Ross scored 7 points. Jaron Austin added 6 points. Jacob Caulley scored 5 points. Matthew Baxley scored 2 points.